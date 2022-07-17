Former Iran FM: Tehran has capacities to make nukes, but not after it

Kharrazi, in an interview with Al Jazeera channel, also said the Israeli regime is on the decline and US President Joe Biden’s support will not reverse this trend.

He said, that any attempt against Iran’s security from neighboring countries will provoke a response to those countries and a direct response to the Zionist regime.

He also said Iran has held massive war games to target the heart of Israel in the event that the regime hits Iran’s sensitive facilities.

Kharrazi further referred to Biden’s recent visit to Israel and noted that the Quds statement from the US and the Zionist regime is just a repetitive one and will produce no results.

Elsewhere, Kharrazi welcomed Saudi Arabia announcement that it has extended the hand of friendship to Iran, saying Tehran is ready for talks with Riyadh and normalize ties with the kingdom.

He maintained that Iran and Saudi Arabia are two key regional nations and resolution of their disputes will change the situation in the region for the better.

Kharrazi further rejected the notion of the Arabic NATO as a superficial idea and echoed a statement by Saudi Arabia that this plan is not on the agenda.

He said the only solution to the regional crises is the formation of a commission of regional dialog to resolve political and security disputes.

Kharrazi also said Iran will not negotiate its regional polcies and missile might.

In other remarks, Kharrazi spoke of the talks over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

He said the US is not giving any guarantees that Iran will enjoy economic benefits of the nuclear deal after its revival and this makes an agreement elusive.

He added that if the International Atomic Energy Agency is fair and independent, it will be easy to resolve differences.

The former Iranian foreign minister denied that Tehran is after nukes, saying the Islamic Republic has the capability to do so but it does not seek atomic weapons.