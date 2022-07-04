Former FM: Iran ready for talks with Saudi Arabia

Kamal Kharrazi, who is former Iranian foreign minister, said Iran is pleased to have held several rounds of talks with Saudi Arabia, thanks to precious efforts by the Iraqi government.

He added that regional countries of the Persian Gulf are mature enough to resolve their disputes.

Kharrazi also criticized some regional countries for normalizing ties with the Zionist regime, describing the move as a big strategic mistake.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have held negotiations several times to resolve their differences and normalize ties.

Iraq has mediated the talks, which were held in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016 after a group of angry Iranians attacked the kingdom’s embassy over the execution of a Shia Muslim dissident cleric by Riyadh.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are also divided over some other issues including the Saudi-led invasion of Yemen, Saudi support for Takfiri groups, and Iran’s proxy movement in the region.