Former Iranian ambassador: China will not side with Iran against Arab countries 

Seyyed Mohammad Hossein Malaek was referring to China’s recent move to sign an anti-Iran statement while visiting a Persian Gulf Arab state.

Malaek said, “My understanding is that the Chinese signed the statement consciously and they have chosen the Arabs.”

He added that China thinks Iran will have difficulty making a decision in the next 7 to 10 years and will not be able to work at a level desired by the Chinese.

Malaek added China also thinks that Iran cannot resolve its nuclear issue and that Iran is headed for new sanctions.

The former Iranian ambassador to Beijing said China is sanction-averse, stressing that the Chinese government rejected efforts by Iran to skirt the Western sanctions.

In other remarks, Malaek said the Chinese are also confident that Iran will not reconcile with the West and even if Beijing sits idly by, the Islamic Republic will not change its policy on the West.