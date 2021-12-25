Saturday, December 25, 2021
Foreigners entering Iran face restrictions due to Omicron surge

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Interior Ministry has issued instructions in line with approvals from the National Coronavirus Control Taskforce to various agencies regarding passenger control at border crossings.

The decision was made due to a surge in cases of Covid’s new variant dubbed Omicron.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said there are measures in place to control the new strain based on which people from the countries in Europe and Africa where the new variant originated, face restrictions for entering Iran. Vahidi added that people from other countries may visit Iran for two weeks if they observe 7 conditions that have already been specified in full compliance with the hygienic principles.

The interior minister pointed out that public transportation to Iran is not allowed for two weeks, saying however that businessmen, investors, diplomats and those who have already planned treatment in accordance with the health instructions can travel to Iran.

The Iranian government has directed the Health Ministry to provide all provinces with necessary diagnostic equipment to detect Omicron.

