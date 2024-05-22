Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Foreign officials pay tribute to late Iranian president Raisi, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian

By IFP Editorial Staff

High-ranking officials and leaders of foreign countries paid their respects to the body of late president Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Brigadier General Mousavi, the head of the security team of Pesident Raisi, at the Tehran summit hall on Wednesday.

Acting President Mohammad Mokhber, Presidential Executive Deputy Mohammad Jamshidi and Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri were among the Iranian officials attending the ceremony.

The presidents of Tajikistan and Tunisia, prime ministers of Iraq, Pakistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Syria and foreign ministers of many other countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Kuwait were among those who attended the memorial ceremony.

A total of 68 heads of state and senior officials of world countries and regional and international organizations paid tribute to the president and foreign minister at the Tehran summit hall.

President Raisis and his companions were killed in a copter crash in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province on Sunday.

