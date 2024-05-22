Foreign officials pay tribute to late Iranian president Raisi, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian

Acting President Mohammad Mokhber, Presidential Executive Deputy Mohammad Jamshidi and Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri were among the Iranian officials attending the ceremony.

The presidents of Tajikistan and Tunisia, prime ministers of Iraq, Pakistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Syria and foreign ministers of many other countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Kuwait were among those who attended the memorial ceremony.

A total of 68 heads of state and senior officials of world countries and regional and international organizations paid tribute to the president and foreign minister at the Tehran summit hall.

President Raisis and his companions were killed in a copter crash in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province on Sunday.