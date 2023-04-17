Foreign ministry spokesman: Iran, Saudi Arabia working to re-open diplomatic missions by May 9

Nasser Kanaani said in his weekly presser on Monday that political relations between the two sides are practically restored and they face no obstacle to re-opening of diplomatic missions.

Kaaani added that Iran and Saudi Arabia are now exchanging technical delegations on the matter.

He stressed that both sides are adamant that the missions begin their work at a proper time to facilitate provision of consular services for Iranian pilgrims ahead of this year’s Hajj.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also confirmed earlier reports that Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has invited Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to visit Tehran.

The spokesman added that Iran’s relations with Saudi Arabia “have no special link” with the issue of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

“Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are independent in characteristics and have no special link with the JCPOA. We hope we will be witnessing the implementation of mutual agreement in the field of politics, economy and ties between peoples, step by step,” he said.

Kanaani further referred to the cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

He added that Iran hopes the IAEA remains committed to the technical path and does its best to resist outside political pressure, stressing that progress with the agency will positively impact the process of negotiations for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The spokesman also talked about Iran’s cooperation with the Taliban, stressing that Tehran has time and again clarified that such interaction does not amount to recognition of the current political status of Afghanistan.