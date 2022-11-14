Foreign ministry spokesman confirms IAEA Delegation to Visit Iran

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Monday, Kanani said an Iranian delegation paid a visit to Vienna last week and held meetings with the IAEA officials.

“Iran will naturally continue its constructive cooperation (with the IAEA) for the settlement of the Safeguards issues,” he noted, adding that a delegation representing the UN nuclear agency is going to travel to Iran.

Deploring some attempts to undermine the technical process of negotiations between Iran and the IAEA, Kanani stated the European troika –the UK, France and Germany- have displayed “hasty and unconstructive behavior” and are seeking the “political utilization” of the IAEA.

He emphasized that the IAEA Board of Governors’ resolutions against Iran would not help resolve any problem and will only disrupt the situation.

The spokesman called on the European troika to abandon unconstructive measures in relation to Iran.

Vienna talks

Kanani noted that Tehran has taken constructive initiatives to advance the dialogue process and conclude the agreement.

Efforts to maintain the course of negotiations continue, he continued.

No weapons sent to Russia by Iran

In response to a question about the alleged claim on sale of weapons by Iran to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, Kanani said: “Iran has not sent any equipment and weapons to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine. Iran’s defensive cooperation is in a bilateral framework and in legal ways.”

He added that Tehran seeks friendly relations with other countries, including Ukraine.

He continued, “We have presented our positions many times, Iran adheres to the policy of active neutrality regarding Ukraine due to the good relationship that exists between the two countries. We have tried to bring the two sides (Russia and Ukraine) back on the right track, and our cooperation is on a bilateral track. Iran emphasizes friendly relations with other countries.”

The spokesperson stressed that “Iran is not a member of any military alliance, but when we see our national security in danger, we will react. We tried to play a positive role in the case of Ukraine.”