Tuesday, April 18, 2023
IFP ExclusiveLocalSecurity

Footage of Russian Su-35 jet flying in Tehran fake: Iranian media

By IFP Editorial Staff
Sukhoi SU-35

Iranian media say footage circulating of what’s said to be an advanced Russian-made Sukhoi-35 fighter jet flying in the skies of Tehran is “fake and fabricated.”

Tasnim News Agency reported on Tuesday that recently, footage has emerged on social media of what appears to be a Sukhoi-35 over the International Mehrabad Airport in western Tehran.

The video, however, turned out to be fake after its authenticity was examined, the report added.

Last year, Iran reached a deal with Russia on the purchase of cutting-edge Sukhoi-35 warplanes.

There is speculation that a first batch of the aircraft may arrive in Iran soon.

