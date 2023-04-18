Footage of Russian Su-35 jet flying in Tehran fake: Iranian media

Tasnim News Agency reported on Tuesday that recently, footage has emerged on social media of what appears to be a Sukhoi-35 over the International Mehrabad Airport in western Tehran.

The video, however, turned out to be fake after its authenticity was examined, the report added.

🎥 فیلم پرواز سوخو-۳۵ در تهران ساختگی است اخیرا فیلمی جعلی در شبکه‌های مجازی منتشر شده که در آن یک جنگنده سوخو-۳۵ روسی در آسمان تهران و مهرآباد در حال پرواز استhttps://t.co/udjJE0Qla5 pic.twitter.com/XnH76xaS14 — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) April 18, 2023

Last year, Iran reached a deal with Russia on the purchase of cutting-edge Sukhoi-35 warplanes.

There is speculation that a first batch of the aircraft may arrive in Iran soon.