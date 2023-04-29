FMs of Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey likely to meet in May: Ankara

Cavusoglu stated on Friday that Iranian, Russian, Syrian and top diplomat may hold a meeting on issues of the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus in early May.

“Several dates were suggested and we said which were convenient for us. Now we are waiting for an answer from other countries and then we will wait an invitation from Russia,” he stated in an interview with the TRT television channel.

“With a high degree of probability, a meeting between foreign ministers will be held in Moscow in the first ten days of May,” the senior diplomat added.