FM Zarif, UN Chief Discuss US Sanctions against Iran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif has discussed the unilateral and unlawful US sanctions against the Islamic Republic with the UN Chief Antonio Guterres.
In a phone call on Saturday evening, the two sides also conferred on the latest developments in Yemen.
Donald Trump administration’s refusal to halt sanctions against Iran is directly impeding the efforts to deal with the deadly coronavirus.
Iran says politicians must realise that whthe path to pursuing national interests is not separate or contrary to that of global interests and international accountability.