Iranian FM: Tehran welcomes peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, 3+3 format

Amirabdolalhian added that the Caucasus should not turn into a battlefield for big powers.

He was speaking at a press briefing with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Tehran on Monday. Amirabdolalhian noted that if the Caucasus becomes a field for competition between big powers, peace in the region will be delayed.

“We believe that the age of war-based order is over and now is the time for peace-based order in the Caucasus region” the top Iranian diplomat added. Amirabdollahian said unfortunately, some foreign players are looking for alignments and for taking advantage of the situation in the region.

He stressed that Iran welcomes the so-called 3+3 dialogue format between regional countries and that Tehran will continue its efforts to hold a meeting where Armenia and Azerbaijan will attend.

The 3+3 format is comprised on Iran, Russia, Turkey, the Azerbaijan Republic, Armenia and Georgia focusing on unlocking economic and transport communications in the South Caucasus region.

Amirabdollahian further told journalists at the press briefing that he and the Armenian foreign minister discussed bilateral ties and ways of expanding them at their meeting.

Mirzoyan also described Iran as a unique friend for Armenia.

The top Armenian diplomat said he extended an invitation to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to again visit Yerevan.