FM: IAEA deal respects Iran security concerns, sets new framework for cooperation

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi says a new agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recognizes Iran’s rights and security concerns, outlining a new form of cooperation.

According to Araghchi, the deal will remain valid only if no hostile action, including the snapback mechanism, is taken against the Islamic Republic.

Araghchi made the remarks at the end of his visit to Egypt, where he met IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi for over three hours and also held talks with Egyptian officials, including the foreign minister and president.

He thanked Cairo for its role in facilitating the agreement, calling Iran-Egypt ties “moving forward” with many obstacles removed.

The minister explained that the deal was shaped in response to the US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

He said all stages of negotiation were approved by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and were aligned with parliamentary law.

Araghchi underlined that under the agreement, “no access is currently given to IAEA inspectors”, except for the Bushehr nuclear plant due to fuel replacement.
He noted that future access, if any, will depend on Iran’s reports and must be negotiated later.

“There has been no discussion on the form and type of access,” he said, adding that such issues are postponed to future talks.

He also said the agreement takes away excuses from those seeking pretexts against Iran and could pave the way for a diplomatic solution, if other parties act seriously.

