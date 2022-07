Three cars were swept away by the flooding while it also caused an outage in 7 villages.

Authorities say efforts are underway to restore power in those villages.

There are no reports of casualties in the flood-hit areas yet though.

Earlier, flash floods killed dozens in Estahban in Far Province. A number of people remain missing.

Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, while visiting the flood-hit areas, offered condolences to the families of the flood victims.