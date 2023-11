Babak Mahmoudi told ISNA news agency on Friday that dozens of rescue teams have been dispatched to the affected areas from the country’s southeastern borders to the central areas and northern Mazandaran and Gilan provinces since the downpours started last Thursday.

The rains caused canals to overflow and rivers burst their banks.

An elevated level of warning was issued for the intense rains in the eastern half of Mazandaran, Golestan and North Khorassan Provinces prior to the rains.