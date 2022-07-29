Number of flood deaths rises to 53 in Iran

Meanwhile, 16 people remain missing. Hence, the number of fatalities could rise.

Search and rescue operations are continuing in flood-hit areas to find possible survivors or victims.

A total of 1,300 people were rescued in different parts of Iran and about 17,000 people have been given aid.

Overall, 21 provinces, 38 cities, 106 towns, 301 villages and 32 roads countrywide were hit by flooding.

In Tehran, heavy rainfall triggered a flash flood at a village, home to a holy shrine just outside the northwest edge of the capital, killing several people.

The village and its surroundings which are also a countryside resort have been closed to the public as the search and rescue workers are conducting an operation there.