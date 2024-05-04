Flash floods hit several provinces in Iran

The rainfalls hit several cities in northwestern, central, southern and southeastern Iran.

The streets in southern city of Dezful in Khuzestan province as well as Zabol in southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan province were clogged.

People have been warned to stay indoors during the flash floods.

The rivers in northeastern Iranian city of Shabestar burst their banks on Friday and washed away several cars.

Despite warnings by the meteorological agency of East Azerbaijan province ahead of the rainfalls, tourists had parked their cars in riverbeds to hike the altitudes.

Rescue teams pulled three cars out of the floods. There were no reports of death or injury in the incident.

Also in many parts of the capital Tehran, normal life was disrupted due to the rainfalls, causing floods on several streets.

Officials are warning of more downpours in the coming days.