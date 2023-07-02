Fishing at the Sangour Bridge, Khouzestan Province

The hot weather, more than 45° Celsius these days, doesn’t stop locals from fishing in the area. In fact, they have been doing that for generations.
Take a look at them at work.
The Sangour Bridge is located in Mo’ammareh Sangour Village, straddling the two counties of Abadan and Khorramshahr, in Iran’s Khouzestan Province.
