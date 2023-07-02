Sunday, July 2, 2023
Fishing at the Sangour Bridge, Khouzestan Province

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Sangour Bridge is located in Mo’ammareh Sangour Village, straddling the two counties of Abadan and Khorramshahr, in Iran’s Khouzestan Province. 

The hot weather, more than 45° Celsius these days, doesn’t stop locals from fishing in the area. In fact, they have been doing that for generations.

Take a look at them at work.

