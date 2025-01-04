IFP ExclusiveEnergySelected

First private oil dock in Iran’s South Pars commences operations

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran oil dock

The first private oil dock in South Pars, located in Kangan, southern Iranian province of Bushehr, has commenced operations with the successful fueling of a Bangladeshi ship.

According to IRNA news agency, “The largest ship designed for transporting warm and pressurized liquefied gas docked and loaded in the shortest possible time with the highest standards and safety at the 100,000-ton Parsa Fidar Paydar dock in South Pars.”

The operational commencement of Iran’s first private oil dock was supervised by representatives from the Customs Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Ports and Maritime Organization, the National Iranian Gas Company, and a special representative of the minister of oil for export oversight in Kangan.

The Parsa Fidar Paydar dock received its operational license two years after construction.

The official opening of the dock is expected to increase the export capacity of warm liquefied gas by up to 50% and annually handle up to three million tons of cold gas at the dolphin model dock.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks