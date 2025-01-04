First private oil dock in Iran’s South Pars commences operations

According to IRNA news agency, “The largest ship designed for transporting warm and pressurized liquefied gas docked and loaded in the shortest possible time with the highest standards and safety at the 100,000-ton Parsa Fidar Paydar dock in South Pars.”

The operational commencement of Iran’s first private oil dock was supervised by representatives from the Customs Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Ports and Maritime Organization, the National Iranian Gas Company, and a special representative of the minister of oil for export oversight in Kangan.

The Parsa Fidar Paydar dock received its operational license two years after construction.

The official opening of the dock is expected to increase the export capacity of warm liquefied gas by up to 50% and annually handle up to three million tons of cold gas at the dolphin model dock.