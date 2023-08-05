First incinerator in northern Iran used to generate power

Ground was broken for the incinerator in an area as large as around 2.5 hectares back in 2011. The facility took nine years to complete.

The plant was aimed at processing some 200 tonnes of waste produced daily in the cities of Nowshahr, Chalus and Kelardasht in Mazandaran Province in order to generate roughly three megawatts of electricity.

Experts believe the only way to destroy waste in the province is to build incinerators due to a lack of suitable grounds to be used as waste dumps, high water levels and the existence of pristine forests.

We have prepared a collection of related images of the plant in the northern Iranian province of Mazandaran: