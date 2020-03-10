First Batch of Stranded Bahrainis Repatriated from Iran

In remarks on Tuesday, Mousavi said the first group of Bahraini nationals has been sent to their own country.

“In line with the humanitarian measures, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made efforts to transfer the foreign nationals to their respective countries, and as a result of these measures and frequent coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, the first group of Bahraini citizens left for their country this morning (Tuesday, March 10),” the Iranian spokesperson said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran offers special gratitude to the government of Oman, praises that country’s humanitarian approach to cooperation and determination to perform such humanitarian task, and hopes that positive interaction on part of the Bahraini government and continuation of this process would allow the other Bahraini citizens in Iran to return to their homeland according to the schedule,” Mousavi added.