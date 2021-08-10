Fire at Petrochemical Facility in Southern Iran ‘Fully Contained’

The blaze raging through a petrochemical complex on Kharg Island off the southern Iranian coast has been fully contained, with no one being hurt.

“At 2 am local time, a spark, whose reason remains unclear, triggered a fire at the daily gasoline tank, and operations to extinguish the flames got underway from the very early minutes,” said the spokesperson for the petrochemical facility.

“The fire at the tank was brought under control at 6 am and has now been fully contained an currently cooling operations are underway,” he said.