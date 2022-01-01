Saturday, January 1, 2022
type here...
BusinessEconomyIFP Exclusive

Figures show growth in Iran exports to Iraq via Mehran border

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
An Iranian official has announced the export of 207,000 tons of various agricultural products (summer crops) worth $63 million via the Mehran border crossing to Iraq.

Ruhollah Gholami director general of Ilam province’s customs office bordering Iraq, said the products have been exported from the beginning of the year to December 21.

He added that $758 million worth of goods were also exported to Iraq in the last 9 months via the Mehran border crossing to Iraq.

Gholami noted that the figures show a 133 percent growth weight-wise and a 120 percent rise in terms of value in dollar compared to last year.

Gholami said the most important export items during that period included construction materials, fruits and vegetables, plastic products, glass and cups, home appliances and metal products.

Referring to the total export of goods from the Mehran border last year, the director general of Ilam customs office emphasized that during the period, 1,542 transit consignments of goods worth $553 million were exported from the crossing to Iraq.

He added that currently, the traffic of export trucks to the border of Mehran is in progress and exports are going on without any interruption or problem.

Previous articleBrits outraged over Blair knighthood, citing Iraq war crimes
Next articleEx-Iran FM: World needs fighters like Soleimani, not warmongers like Trump

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks