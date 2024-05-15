Families of victims of terrorist attack in southeastern Iran file lawsuit against US

The suicide blast by the so-called Jaish al-Adl separatist group targeted a bus transporting Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) members on February 13, 2019 that left 27 military personnel dead and 13 others injured, one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Iran in years.

The families say that the terrorist attack in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan

was perpetrated under the full support of the US and was a gross violation of human rights and international regulations.

The families of the martyrs of this terrorist incident are pursuing the judicial case in a court in Tehran.

The Pakistan-based separatist group, that seeks to cede Sistan and Baluchestan province, has a history of bloody terrorist attacks in Iran’s eastern border region.