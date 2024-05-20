Explainer: Who will run Iran after president’s demise?

The Iranian Constitution clearly states that, “In case of death, dismissal, resignation, absence, or illness lasting longer than two months of the president or when his term in office has ended and a new president has not been elected due to some impediments, or similar other circumstances, his first deputy shall assume, with the approval of the Leader, the powers and functions of the President.”

Therefore, Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will step up to be at the helm as acting president after Raisi’s death.

The Constitution also stipulates that a council, consisting of the speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, or parliament, Mohammad Baqre Qalibaf, head of the Judiciary Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, and the first deputy of the president Mokhber, is obliged to arrange for a new president to be elected within a maximum period of fifty days.

“In case of death of the first deputy to the president, or other matters which prevent him to perform his duties or when the President does not have a first deputy, the Leader shall appoint another person in his place,” the Constitution further notes.