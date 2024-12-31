Experts stress tackling FATF issues can lead to economic prosperity in Iran

The article emphasizes that while expert opinions are crucial for specialized matters, the practical experiences of the general public should also be considered in addressing everyday issues and governance.

The newspaper suggests that the government should streamline its operations, reduce exorbitant salaries, eliminate unnecessary cultural budgets, prevent fuel smuggling and focus on solving the FATF issue.

Meanwhile, economist Hadi Haghshenas, in an interview with Etemad newspaper, stressed the importance of Iran joining the FATF to facilitate international trade and economic relations.

He noted that even countries allied with Iran have recommended joining the FATF to avoid high costs and economic isolation.

Haghshenas pointed out that the lack of FATF membership has significantly increased the costs of Iran’s economic activities, impacting the public’s financial well-being.

He said Iran needs to join the FATF and similar conventions by passing the remaining two bills in the Expediency Council.