Expert warns of anti-Iran moves by Israel and West 

Reza Nasri then called for a national alliance at the higher echelons of power and national unity in Iran to counter this threat, calling it a “security must”.

He made the comments on his X account.

Nasri said this new order is being engineered against Iran by Western powers and Israel.

He further said Iran is facing a hybrid war, noting that an all-out economic war has been waged against the country and Israel is stepping up its military actions inside Iran and aims to intensify its efforts to that end.

Nasri warned under the current circumstances, there is a surge in terrorist and cyber attacks while warmongering lobbies in Washington are trying to ignite a direct war between the US and Iran.