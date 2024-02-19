Monday, February 19, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveViews

Expert warns of anti-Iran moves by Israel and West 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Israel Hamas Attack

An international affairs expert says the Middle East is in transition to a new unstable order after the October 7 attack by Hamas which quote poses a threat to Iran.

Reza Nasri then called for a national alliance at the higher echelons of power and national unity in Iran to counter this threat, calling it a “security must”.

He made the comments on his X account.

Nasri said this new order is being engineered against Iran by Western powers and Israel.

He further said Iran is facing a hybrid war, noting that an all-out economic war has been waged against the country and Israel is stepping up its military actions inside Iran and aims to intensify its efforts to that end.

Nasri warned under the current circumstances, there is a surge in terrorist and cyber attacks while warmongering lobbies in Washington are trying to ignite a direct war between the US and Iran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks