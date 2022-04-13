Exhibitions of handwritten copies of Quran in Shiraz tourist attractions

Delgosha Garden is one of the most beautiful gardens and tourist attractions of Shiraz.

Delgosha Garden dates back to the eras of the Sassanid, Safavid and Qajar dynasties. The Kolah Farangi Mansion in Delgosha Garden is now a museum.

Iranians have inherited Jahan Nama Garden from a history of 700 years.

In the heart of this landmark garden, there is also a Kolah Farangi Mansion that was built at the order of Karim Khan Zand, he founder of the Zand Dynasty.

Like Eram Garden, Delgosha Garden and Takhte Gharacheh Garden, which are all famous monuments in Shiraz, Jahan Nama Garden was at the apex of its greenness and prosperity before the invasion of Timūr Gurkānī.

A historian of the time of Timur calls it “Ornament of the World“ in the book “Ajayeb al-Maqdur”, which is Arabic for “Possible Wonders”.