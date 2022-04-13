Wednesday, April 13, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyReligionHomelandTourism

Exhibitions of handwritten copies of Quran in Shiraz tourist attractions

By IFP Editorial Staff
During this year’s holy month of Ramadan, an exhibition has kicked off in the city of Shiraz that has put on display 40 handwritten copies of the Quran and prayers dating back to the 5th to 14th centuries in the Jahan Nama Garden Museum and Delgosha Garden Museum.

Delgosha Garden is one of the most beautiful gardens and tourist attractions of Shiraz.

Delgosha Garden dates back to the eras of the Sassanid, Safavid and Qajar dynasties. The Kolah Farangi Mansion in Delgosha Garden is now a museum.

Iranians have inherited Jahan Nama Garden from a history of 700 years.

In the heart of this landmark garden, there is also a Kolah Farangi Mansion that was built at the order of Karim Khan Zand, he founder of the Zand Dynasty.

Like Eram Garden, Delgosha Garden and Takhte Gharacheh Garden, which are all famous monuments in Shiraz, Jahan Nama Garden was at the apex of its greenness and prosperity before the invasion of Timūr Gurkānī.

A historian of the time of Timur calls it “Ornament of the World“ in the book “Ajayeb al-Maqdur”, which is Arabic for “Possible Wonders”.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks