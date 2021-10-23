An exhibition of Iran’s classic cars has opened in Tehran, showcasing an invaluable collection of vintage cars of historical importance.

 

On display are cars such as a gold-plated limousine, a Rolls-Royce 40/50 or Silver Ghost belonging to former Iranian king Ahmad Shah Qajar (1898-1930), a bulletproof Phantom 4, a royal carriage belonging to another former Iranian king Naser al-Din Shah Qajar (1831-1896) and other rare vehicles.

Part of the exhibit is dedicated to super-sport cars, including Lamborghini Miura and Lamborghini Countach, the Ferrari 500 Superfast, a Bizzarrini and several Porsches.

Some of the cars on show have been restored and renovated.

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here