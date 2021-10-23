On display are cars such as a gold-plated limousine, a Rolls-Royce 40/50 or Silver Ghost belonging to former Iranian king Ahmad Shah Qajar (1898-1930), a bulletproof Phantom 4, a royal carriage belonging to another former Iranian king Naser al-Din Shah Qajar (1831-1896) and other rare vehicles.

Part of the exhibit is dedicated to super-sport cars, including Lamborghini Miura and Lamborghini Countach, the Ferrari 500 Superfast, a Bizzarrini and several Porsches.

Some of the cars on show have been restored and renovated.