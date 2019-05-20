Zarif to Trump: Try Respect, It Works!

Zarif made the remarks on Monday, in reaction to an earlier tweet by Trump who said, “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!”

“Goaded by B-Team, Trump hopes to achieve what Alexander, Genghis and other aggressors failed to do,” Zarif said in his tweet.

“Iranians have stood tall for millennia while aggressors all gone. Economic Terrorism and genocidal taunts won’t ‘end Iran’,” he went on to say.

He also warned Trump against threatening Iranian people, and advised him to try respecting the country.

“Never Threaten an Iranian. Try respect, it works!”

The war of words came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US. The two sides say they are not after a war, but there are concerns that accidental clashes could escalate the tension.