World Wood Day Event Praises Iranian Artist’s Work

According to Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department of Kermanshah, the wood work created by Bavandpour was selected as the best work of the event, which is held in one country each year.

Parvaneh Heidari the Deputy Chief of this department said these competitions were hosted by Austria this year, and were attended by 100 outstanding artists from 100 countries in the city of Graz.

She also added that Alireza Bavandpour, the most prominent wood artist in Kermanshah, was the only representative of Iran at this event.

“The work that Iran’s representative offered in these competitions was highly appreciated by the judges, and managed to win the top 2019 title.”

“One of the items of the festival was building a wooden work of the most important tourist attractions in the countries of the contestants. The representative of Iran presented the wood carving of Kermanshah’s Taq-e Bostan, and donated it to the Museum of Beethoven, which keeps the artworks.”

The 2019 World Wood Day event in Austria was jointly organized by the World Wood Day Foundation and the International Wood Culture Society to explore the theme Change. World Wood Day (March 21st) observed its seventh celebration and participants from different countries and regions of the world took part in the event from March 20 to 24 at the Austrian Open Air Stubing, City of Graz.