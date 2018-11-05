Why Babies Need Probiotic Supplements?

Babies have special nutritional needs from the moment they are born. In the first months of their lives, they develop heartburn that often causes anxiety and stress for parents.

The reason for this is that the gastrointestinal tract of babies does not perform well in the first weeks and months after the birth. The baby’s digestive system is not initially complete, so they have problems with digesting and absorbing milk.

These problems occur in the form of pain, abdominal cramping, and continuous crying overnight. The severity of colic is different among newborns and depends on the way of nourishment, milking hours and breastfeeding styles.

However, probiotic supplements play a special role in colic relief and treatment.

Probiotics are the beneficial bacteria of the human digestive system and exist in the intestines. Probiotic products for babies and newborns have beneficial and digestive properties of bacterial compositions. These bacteria help digestion of lactose in the digestive system, and eliminate lactose problems such as tympanites, diarrhea, constipation, and heartburn. Thus, they have a significant effect on the treatment and prevention of colic.

Another reason your child needs probiotics is eczema. You might think how you can relate bowel health to skin issues, but recently, there have been many studies showing that good bacteria in your intestines can affect all your body. Probiotics are used to protect one against impaired immune functions and reduce soreness. These are two factors that are highly effective in the development of eczema.

The third reason for the use of probiotic is to treat babies’ allergies. It is said that seasonal allergies and food allergies decrease with the use of probiotics at an early age.

Intestinal health is effective in seasonal allergic symptoms. Also, signs of food intolerance and food allergies are rooted in inflammation of the intestine and imbalance of the intestinal bacteria.

Therefore, the consumption of probiotics and the balance of the population of the intestinal microflora have a positive and effective effect on the reduction of allergies and inflammation.