Probiotic Products Key to Preventing Digestive Disorders

Using probiotics increases the health of society. By producing probiotics, Iranian knowledge-based companies have taken a step toward the prevention of many common diseases.

Based on the definition given by the World Food Program and World Health Organization, probiotics contain living organisms which, if taken in adequate amounts, can improve the host’s health.

The human body contains a huge amount of bacterial flora. There are almost 300 to 1,000 types of bacteria in our body’s digestive system. When a human being is born, and from the first time the baby eats, the bacterial flora evolves in our body’s digestive system. Therefore, the breast milk is the first probiotic food humans eat. Therefore, one can conclude there is no age limit in consuming probiotic products.

Today, domestic knowledge-based companies are conducting wide-ranging and useful activities by offering technical knowhow and providing raw materials in order to produce different types of probiotic products.

These technologies are used to improve feedstock for poultry, cattle and marine creatures in order to make them healthier and obviate the need for them to use drugs (especially antibiotics), hence making families’ diets healthier as well.

Probiotic bacteria have numerous benefits, namely they improve the immune system, prevent diseases of the digestive system, abdominal distension and colic in children, reduce the risk of contracting cancer, cut the odds of contracting cardio-vascular diseases and prevent tooth decay. For example, the production of probiotic-based dietary supplements for infants has contributed heavily to improving the health of their digestive system.

An Iranian knowledge-based company has achieved considerable progress in this field. The Tak Gene Company has registered more than ten national inventions in different foodstuff areas. The production of a variety of delicious and useful foodstuffs such as different types of snacks, candy floss, nuts, jelly, chewing gum and chocolate is among the services offered by the company. It works closely with top foodstuff producers.