Iranian, Iraqi, Syrian Top Generals in Damascus for Trilateral Talks

During the trilateral talks in Damascus, the three top commanders are to discuss issues related to military cooperation and enhancing security along the borderline between Syria and Iraq.

Promoting defence and military cooperation, the fight against terrorism, and boosting collaborations between the three countries of Iran, Iraq and Syria to confront terrorist groups are among the goals of the meeting.

They will also review the latest strategies to achieve stability and security in the region.

General Baqeri is also scheduled to visit the military advisors of Iran in Syria to appreciate their sacrifices.