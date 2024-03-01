Friday, March 1, 2024
Iranian military advisor assassinated by Israel in Syria

By IFP Media Wire
Syria

An Iranian military advisor with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) was killed in an Israeli strike in northern Syria.

Colonel Reza Zare’e was killed in an Israeli attack on Syria’s western port city of Baniyas.

Citing eyewitnesses, the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights reported that three large explosions occurred in Baniyas shortly before dawn on Friday morning.

Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria at the request of Damascus with the aim of helping the war-torn Arab country vanquish the foreign-backed militants who have been fighting the Syrian government since 2011.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of resistance fighters who have played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against the foreign-backed terrorists.

Back in January, five military advisors serving for the IRGC mission in Syria were killed along with a number of Syrian forces in an Israeli attack on a three-story residential building in the Mezza neighborhood of Damascus, which houses several diplomatic missions.

