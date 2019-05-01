Iran Says Ready for Cooperation with Sri Lanka against Terror

He made the remarks in a Wednesday meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Tilak Marapana in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Zarif condemned the recent terrorist attack in Sri Lanka, and described terrorism as a global scourge. He also expressed Tehran’s preparedness for cooperation in eradicating terrorism.

Last month on Easter Sunday, eight bomb attacks hit churches and luxury hotels in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, and two other cities.

At least 253 people were killed and hundreds of others wounded in the bombings, which took place when churches were crowded with worshipers marking Easter Sunday.

Police forced stormed the headquarters of the so-called Nations Thawahid Jaman (NTJ) in the town of Kattankudy, searching the place and detaining a man there.

The ISIS terrorist group later claimed responsibility for the deadly attacks.