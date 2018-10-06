Iran Ready to Export Technology Products, Services to Kenya

Sorena Sattari made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the Kenyan Investment Authority during his recent trip to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

During the talks, Sattari touched upon the need to create favourable conditions for the exchange and export of technology products and services between companies and financial institutions of the two countries.

He underlined the necessity of creating a line of credit for banks and providing the opportunity for Iran and Kenya’s technology companies to interact with each other in order to exchange products and services

According to the Iranian government’s official website (Dolat.ir), Sattari said it is important to provide the context for cooperation and interaction between companies and financial institutions on both sides to exchange products, services, technologies and experiences.

For his part, the managing director of the Kenyan Investment Authority said, “We are ready to carry out scientific and technological projects in the fields of ICT, pharmaceuticals, and medicine.”

Referring to Kenya’s geographic location and climate, Moses Ikiara stressed the need for not using chemicals saying that Kenya is interested in using clean technologies.

During his stay, Sattari also held a meeting with Kenyan Secretary for Industry, Trade and Cooperatives Hon Peter Munya.

The Kenyan official said the Islamic Republic has good industry and technology capabilities, and Nairobi will pave the way for importing these technologies.

On the sidelines of this meeting, Iran’s products and services in the fields of medicine, engineering, oil products, information technology and agriculture were also introduced.