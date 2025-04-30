Iranian gynecologist wins WIPO medal 

Hosseini has succeeded in using stem cells to control HPV and heal cervical wounds.

Meanwhile,this humanitarian invention has received a Grade A standard and innovation certificate from the secretary general of the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations, IFIA, and the special Gold Plus medal from the Swiss jury in Geneva.

The WIPO prize is the most prestigious medal for global inventions. Actually, they call it the Nobel Prize for inventions and the event is held under the auspices of the UN in Geneva. WIPO is a specialized agency of the UN serving innovators worldwide. The organization also ensures that innovators’ ideas are safely brought to market and improve quality of life everywhere.

Meantime, IFIA awards the WIPO medal to the best invention of that year.

Ms. Hosseini’s achievement comes as she has already won a gold medal in September 2024 from Silicon Valley, USA, in the field of HPV medicine.