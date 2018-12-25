Iran, Azerbaijan Call for Implementation of Joint Projects

The two sides sat for talks on mutual and regional issues on Tuesday.

Heading a delegation, Asadov arrived in Tehran as part of parliamentarian relations between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic.

During the meeting, Iran’s top diplomat referred to the influence of parliamentary relations on the development of ties between the two nations and described two sides parliamentarian ties as highly significant.

He also described the political relations of the two countries at the highest level saying that this is due to the will of the two sides’ leaders.

“Despite a 40 percent increase in economic and trade ties between Tehran and Baku in the current year compared with the previous year, the relations short fall of the ideal level, but we hope the relations could expand further in the economic and trade ties through implementing joint projects and tapping into the capacities of transit corridors between the two sides,” he said.

For his part, Azerbaijan’s parliament speaker described mutual relations as very good and important due to their historical, geographical and cultural commonalities.

He then referred to the importance of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and called for completing the project. Ogtay said the corridor would have great mutual interest for both sides.

INSTC is a 7,200-km-long network of ship, rail, and road route between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe. It involves moving freight from India, Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia via ship, rail and road.