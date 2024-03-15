Iranian envoy: Baku to reopen embassy in Tehran soon

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday that an Azerbaijani delegation is in Tehran to expedite the preparations for resumption of the embassy’s activities.

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran was closed after an armed assault on January 27, 2023 that led to the death of one of the embassy staff and the injury of two other personnel.

Mousavi said the armed attack was ‘very bitter’ but the evidence and the subsequent trial and the confession by the assailant proved that there were personal incentives behind the incident.

Citing the rich historical backgrounds of both countries and the deep cultural and emotional relations between the people on both sides of the 800-kilometer joint border, the Iranian envoy said, “Both countries tried to overcome the cold stage with wisdom, tactfulness, and resourcefulness to open a new page in bilateral relations.”

The assailant, identified as Yassin Hosseinzadeh, entered Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran with a firearm and started shooting, which left the head of the security service of the embassy killed and two embassy guards wounded.

After the assailant was arrested by the police, he claimed that his wife visited the embassy the year before and never returned.