Wednesday, March 6, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iran FM: Azerbaijan to restore ambassador to Tehran soon

By IFP Editorial Staff
Azerbaijan Embassy Tehran

The Iranian foreign minister says the Azerbaijan Republic is to return its ambassador to Iran in the near future.

“In a meeting with the Azerbaijan Republic’s foreign minister, we agreed that, given the court session and trial held for the assailant targeting the Azeri diplomat, necessary measures be adopted to send an Azeri diplomatic delegation to Tehran in the near future,” said Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran was attacked on 27 January 2023 by an assailant identified as Yasin Hosseinzadeh.

He entered the embassy building with a firearm and started shooting, which left the head of the security service of the embassy dead and two embassy guards injured.

After the attacker was arrested by the police, he claimed that his wife had visited the embassy the year before and never returned.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks