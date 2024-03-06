Iran FM: Azerbaijan to restore ambassador to Tehran soon

“In a meeting with the Azerbaijan Republic’s foreign minister, we agreed that, given the court session and trial held for the assailant targeting the Azeri diplomat, necessary measures be adopted to send an Azeri diplomatic delegation to Tehran in the near future,” said Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran was attacked on 27 January 2023 by an assailant identified as Yasin Hosseinzadeh.

He entered the embassy building with a firearm and started shooting, which left the head of the security service of the embassy dead and two embassy guards injured.

After the attacker was arrested by the police, he claimed that his wife had visited the embassy the year before and never returned.