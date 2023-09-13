Tehran public prosecutor wants maximum penalty for Azerbaijan Embassy assailant

Ali Salehi, the prosecutor of the Criminal Court of Tehran, pointed out that the judicial system has stepped up the pace and precision of the proceedings against the assailant of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran.

He stated that, “The assault on January 27 with a firearm that caused the death of one of the embassy staff and the injury of two other personnel, as well as the destruction of part of the embassy’s property was carried out with personal incentives.”

Salehi warned of efforts to politicize the issue and stressed that the incident should not lead to deterioration of relations between Tehran and Baku.

The assailant, identified as Yasin Hosseinzadeh, entered Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran with a firearm and started shooting, which left the head of the security service of the embassy killed and two embassy guards injured.

After the assailant was arrested by the police, he claimed that his wife visited the embassy last year and never returned.