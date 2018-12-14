The exhibition called “Côte d’Ivoire” has been organised by the Cultural Department of Ivory Coast’s embassy in Iran, and features 30 masks and 20 statues from different tribes of the African country.

The tribal or ethnographic art of Africa has had a great impact on contemporary art in the world, and great artists like Pablo Picasso and Amedeo Modigliani have been inspired by African tribal art.

The “Côte d’Ivoire” exhibition is underway at Cama Gallery in Tehran and will be open to visitors until December 17.

What follows are photos of the exhibition retrieved from Honar Online and Tehran Picture Agency: