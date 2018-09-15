The forest is always immersed in clouds. It is located 45 km north of Shahrud and on the way to Azadshahr. Abr Forest is located 12 km from the village of Abr in Semnan.

These forests finally reach Azadshahr in Golestan province, a city located 76 kilometres out of the provincial capital of Gorgan.

Abr forests are part of the oldest forests in the world i.e. the Hyrcanian forests that have been around for millions of years, and remained from the Jurassic era.

What follows are ISNA’s photos of these 40 million-year-old forests: