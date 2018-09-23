All papers today covered the tragic terrorist attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, south-west of Iran, which claimed the lives of 29 and wounded over 50 others.

Messages by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani, and the condolences extended by world leaders and officials received great coverage today.

Several papers also criticized the media coverage of the event by the London-based TV channels Iran International, which had a live interview with the spokesman of the Al-Ahwazi terrorist group, and the BBC Persian, which refused to call the attack a ‘terrorist’ one.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Terrorist Attack on Military Parade in Ahvaz

War Veteran with 75% Disability Shot Dead on Wheelchair

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran Saddened by Saturday Terrorist Attack, but We’re Standing Firmly

2- Rouhani: We Now Value Our Missiles More than Ever: Rouhani

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- We Sacrifice Our Lives for Iran: A Report on Reactions to Ahvaz Terror Attack

Monday Declared as National Day of Mourning

Rouhani: Iran to Give Crushing Response to Terrorists

2- Iran Leader Urges Officials to Find Criminals, Have Them Punished

Ebtekar:

1- Blood in Khuzestan

2- New Academic Year Begins as 14 Million Students Go to Schools

3- Rouhani: End of Economic War with US to Be Happier than End of Iran-Iraq War

Etemad:

1- Ahvaz in Blood: 29 Killed, 57 Wounded

2- Iran’s Political Marathon Begins in New York

Ettela’at:

1- Iran Leader: Cruel Terrorists Affiliated with Liars Who Claim to Advocate Human Rights

2- Rouhani: We’ll Increase Our Defence Power Day by Day

Ghanoon:

1- Assassinating People: Separatist Terrorists Martyr Iranians by Attacking Innocent Civilians

Iran:

1- Here in Ahvaz; Many Innocent Women, Children, Soldiers Killed, Wounded

Jame Jam:

1- Crushing Response to Terrorists

Iran Leader: To Enemies’ Dismay, We’ll Continue Our Honourable Path

Javan:

1- Blind Shooting at Symbol of Iran’s Resistance

2- Advisor to UAE Ruling System Declares Proxy War against Iran

UAE Repeats Saudi’s Vow to Take War inside Iran

3- BBC, Iran International Had Shameless, Treacherous Performance

Academic Discusses Media Aspects of Ahvaz Terror Attack

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Terror Attack on Military Parade in Ahvaz Leaves Many of Our Compatriots Martyred

2- Iranian Armed Forces Display Their Prowess across the Country

Kayhan:

1- People Expect Officials to Hardly Slap Riyadh in Revenge for Ahvaz Martyrs

2- Iran Leader: Terrorist Attack in Ahvaz Plot Hatched by US’ Puppet States in Region

Quds:

1- People Admire Armed Forces for Sacrificing Their Lives to Save Women, Children

Sazandegi:

1- What Happened in Bloody Noon of Ahvaz

2- Special Meeting in Parliament Speaker’s Office

Larijani, FM Zarif, Intelligence Minister Alavi Hold Talks on CFT Bill

Shahrvand:

1- Iran Outraged by Bloody Day

Shargh:

1- Bloody Morning in Ahvaz

Putin, Assad Offer Condolences to Rouhani

Zarif in Twitter: We’ll Immediately, Decisively Respond

Sobh-e Now:

1- Traces of Ahvaz Attack in Riyadh: When Cyberspace Comes to Terrorists’ Help

2- Attack on Defenceless People

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Crime of Shahrivar: Terrorists Sponsored by Saudi, US Kill 25, Wound 60