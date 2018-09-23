IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, September 23, 2018, and picked headlines from 18 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
All papers today covered the tragic terrorist attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, south-west of Iran, which claimed the lives of 29 and wounded over 50 others.
Messages by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani, and the condolences extended by world leaders and officials received great coverage today.
Several papers also criticized the media coverage of the event by the London-based TV channels Iran International, which had a live interview with the spokesman of the Al-Ahwazi terrorist group, and the BBC Persian, which refused to call the attack a ‘terrorist’ one.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
1- Terrorist Attack on Military Parade in Ahvaz
- War Veteran with 75% Disability Shot Dead on Wheelchair
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iran Saddened by Saturday Terrorist Attack, but We’re Standing Firmly
2- Rouhani: We Now Value Our Missiles More than Ever: Rouhani
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- We Sacrifice Our Lives for Iran: A Report on Reactions to Ahvaz Terror Attack
- Monday Declared as National Day of Mourning
- Rouhani: Iran to Give Crushing Response to Terrorists
2- Iran Leader Urges Officials to Find Criminals, Have Them Punished
Ebtekar:
1- Blood in Khuzestan
2- New Academic Year Begins as 14 Million Students Go to Schools
3- Rouhani: End of Economic War with US to Be Happier than End of Iran-Iraq War
Etemad:
1- Ahvaz in Blood: 29 Killed, 57 Wounded
2- Iran’s Political Marathon Begins in New York
Ettela’at:
1- Iran Leader: Cruel Terrorists Affiliated with Liars Who Claim to Advocate Human Rights
2- Rouhani: We’ll Increase Our Defence Power Day by Day
Ghanoon:
1- Assassinating People: Separatist Terrorists Martyr Iranians by Attacking Innocent Civilians
Iran:
1- Here in Ahvaz; Many Innocent Women, Children, Soldiers Killed, Wounded
Jame Jam:
1- Crushing Response to Terrorists
- Iran Leader: To Enemies’ Dismay, We’ll Continue Our Honourable Path
Javan:
1- Blind Shooting at Symbol of Iran’s Resistance
2- Advisor to UAE Ruling System Declares Proxy War against Iran
- UAE Repeats Saudi’s Vow to Take War inside Iran
3- BBC, Iran International Had Shameless, Treacherous Performance
- Academic Discusses Media Aspects of Ahvaz Terror Attack
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Terror Attack on Military Parade in Ahvaz Leaves Many of Our Compatriots Martyred
2- Iranian Armed Forces Display Their Prowess across the Country
Kayhan:
1- People Expect Officials to Hardly Slap Riyadh in Revenge for Ahvaz Martyrs
2- Iran Leader: Terrorist Attack in Ahvaz Plot Hatched by US’ Puppet States in Region
Quds:
1- People Admire Armed Forces for Sacrificing Their Lives to Save Women, Children
Sazandegi:
1- What Happened in Bloody Noon of Ahvaz
2- Special Meeting in Parliament Speaker’s Office
- Larijani, FM Zarif, Intelligence Minister Alavi Hold Talks on CFT Bill
Shahrvand:
1- Iran Outraged by Bloody Day
Shargh:
1- Bloody Morning in Ahvaz
- Putin, Assad Offer Condolences to Rouhani
- Zarif in Twitter: We’ll Immediately, Decisively Respond
Sobh-e Now:
1- Traces of Ahvaz Attack in Riyadh: When Cyberspace Comes to Terrorists’ Help
2- Attack on Defenceless People
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Crime of Shahrivar: Terrorists Sponsored by Saudi, US Kill 25, Wound 60