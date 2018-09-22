Rouhani Orders Security Forces to Find Leaders of Ahvaz Attack

Rouhani made the order in a phone conversation with Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi. He told the intelligence minister to mobilize all the facilities available to immediately find the leaders who plotted the attack, and give them a decisive lesson.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s response to the smallest threats would be crushing, but those who provide these terrorists with intelligence and media support must be accountable,” he added.

The order came after the Iranian foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a post in his Twitter account said the terrorists had been “recruited, trained, armed & paid by a foreign regime.”

“Children and journos among casualties. Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such attacks,” he added.

He also vowed that “Iran will respond swiftly and decisively in defence of Iranian lives.”

IRGC spokesman says the separatist group Al-Ahwazi was behind the attack. The terrorist group later claimed responsibility for the attack.

One day before the attack, the group’s leader, in a message, had congratulated Saudi Arabia on the country’s national day, calling for a more serious fight against the Islamic Republic.

The attack occurred on Saturday morning, as Iranian armed forces had just started a military parade in Ahvaz to mark the Sacred Defence Week, the anniversary of the day when Saddam Hussein started his war on the Iranian nation in 1980.

Reports say 29 people have been killed and over 60 wounded.

Terrorists, wearing the uniforms of Iranian Armed Forces, opened fire on the parade’s podium, but failed to get closer to the parade. Two of them were later killed, one wounded and arrested, and another arrested alive.