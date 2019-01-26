A hot topic for Iranian newspapers was a session of Iran’s Expediency Council, in which one of four bills required for Iran to get out of FATF’s black list is to be discussed.

Opponents of the FATF accession believe it will endanger Iran’s national security interests, while proponents argue Tehran’s refusal to approve the bills would endanger the country’s foreign trade.

Meanwhile, reports that the Special Purpose Vehicle, a European mechanism to protect Iran’s foreign trade after the US withdrawal from JCPOA, is likely to be launched Monday caught considerable attention among Iranian outlets.

The attempted coup in Venezuela has grabbed many headlines, with the principlist-minded outlets criticising the US-backed plot and pro-reform papers highlighting demands for change in the country.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- It’s Impossible to Abandon Cooperation With US: German FM

2- US Imposes New Sanctions Against Iran

3- Emergency Security Order Issued in US to Counter “Iran’s Hacking Attacks”

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Europe’s Special Financial Mechanism Likely to be Launched Monday

2- US State Department Says Focus of Poland Conference Changed

3- My Opponents Trump’s Tyros: Maduro

Arman-e Emrouz:

1- Iran Jumps Over China Wall [Football Match]

2- Poverty Line to Increase 20% Each Month: Economists

Ebtekar:

1- Political Developments in Venezuela

2- Defeat of Government Defeat of Establishment: Principlist Politician

Etemad:

1- SPV Still to be Launched “Soon”

2- Venezuela, Two Governments

Will CIA-Backed Military Coups in Latin America Return?

Iran:

1- Team Melli Defeats China 3-0 to Advance to AFC Asian Cup Semi-Finals

2- Iran Will Support Maduro’s Legal Government: Zarif

Javan:

1- Iran’s Accession to Palermo Convention to be Decided While Its Benefit Not Guaranteed

2- It’s Not Possible to Advance Revolution’s Goals Without People: IRGC Commander

3- France Threatens to Impose Anti-Iran Sanctions While Vowing to Establish SPV

4- Washington Forced to Change Focus of Poland Conference

Jomhouri-e-Eslami:

1- Europe’s Special Mechanism to be Launched This Week

2- US Trying to Topple Venezuela’s Legal Government

Kayhan:

1- Inclusive Movement Shaped to Prevent FATF From Endangering Iran’s Security

2- Bloody US-Organised Coup in Venezuela

Army Stands Firm Behind Madoru

3- ‘Iran’s Self-Sufficiency in Wheat Production to Make Food Embargo on Iran Ineffective’

Sazandegi:

1- Expediency Council to Discuss Palermo Bill on Saturday

2- A Nation, Two Governments: Venezuela Faces Revolution

Shahrvand:

1- Iranian Election Might be Held Based on German Model: Guardian Council

Sharq:

1- ‘Iran Will Contact Trump’s Predecessor to Follow JCPOA Up’

2- Mass Amnesty on Eve of 40th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution: Judiciary Chief

Sobh-e Now:

1- Venezuela: Once Again Coup; Once Again US

2- We Show Commitment, They Impose Sanctions