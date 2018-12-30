A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 30

The top story in most papers today was a controversial interview by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in which the US presence is source of tensions in region and the country would drag the world into chaos if it tries to carry out its threat of preventing Iran’s oil export.

A protest gathering demanding the resignation of top IAU officials over a deadly bus crash was another hot topic in Iranian newspapers.

Several papers also covered the anniversary of Dey 9 demonstrations, the mass rallies held on the tenth month of the Persian calendar year in 2009 that are known to have ended street protests over allegations of electoral fraud in presidential elections earlier that year.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- 40 Terrorists Eliminated in Egypt Army Operation in Giza and Northern Sinai

2- US Foreign Ministry Supports Zionist Regime’s Stance Against Iran

3- Zarif: We Won’t Negotiate With Americans in Emergencies

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Zarif Told Chinese Media: US Changes its Analysis of Iran Six Month Later

2- Iranian Saffron is Sold by Spanish Brands: When Iranian Product is Not Known as Iranian!

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Iran is Fourth in Global Brain Drain Ranking

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

1- Zarif: Americans Unlikely to Decide to Escalate Tensions With Iran

Ebtekar:

1- Zarif Told Phoenix: We Are Not Waiting for Europeans

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif: Americans in No Position to Threaten Iran

2- Zarif Meets Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General

3- Economist: US Hegemony in Decline

Javan:

1- Sixty Percent of Americans Support Moves Against Trump

2- Turkish Dream Didn’t Come True in Manbij, Syrian Army Controlling Northern City

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Islamic Azad University Students Demand Resignation of IAU Officials [Over Deadly Bus Crash]

2- Anti-Government Protests Continue in France for Seventh Week

3- Saudi Arabia Sells Key Ministers to Restore Credit of bin Salman

Kayhan:

1-9 Dey; When People Blinded Eyes of [2009] Sedition

2- Zarif: If We Go Back to [Beginning of Talks], We Would Take Harder Line in Nuclear Negotiations

3- Syrian Parliament’s Deputy Speaker: US Withdrawal from Syria Divided Trump, CIA and Pentagon

Sazandegi:

1- Commander of the Deceptive Operation

2- Gen. Mohsen Rezaei’s Analysis of Reason Behind Defeat of Operation Karbala 4 [the failed operation killed hundreds of Iranian forces] Sparks Widespread Reactions Among Politicians, Historians and Families of Martyrs

Shahrvand:

1- Tears Flood IAU: Student Gathering Protesting Deadly [Bus] Incident Leads to Statement and Resignation Request

Shargh:

1- Zarif Tells Phoenix: Iran-US Relations to Remain Challenge

Sobh-e Nou:

1- Saudi Arabia Unable to Take al-Hudaydah