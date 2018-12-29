The top story in all papers today was the dismissal of Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir as part of a major cabinet reshuffle in the Saudi kingdom.

Several papers also covered the return of regional Arab states to Syria, where they had closed their embassies seven years ago, but are now queuing up to resume their diplomatic missions.

The secret visit of US President Donald Trump to Iraq and the harsh reactions of Iraqi people and officials also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Khashoggi’s Murder to Have a Victim Bigger than Jubeir, Maybe Bin Salman!

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Possibility of Clash between Turkey, Syria

2- Secrets behind Trump’s Secret Visit to Iraq

Ebtekar:

1- Jubeir Dismissed by King Salman after Obeying Dictator’s Orders

2- Unwanted Guest in Iraq

Etemad:

1- Commander of Iranian Forces in Iraq War Sparks Controversy with His Tweet

* Gen. Mohsen Rezaei: Operation Karbala 4 Was to Deceive Enemy [the failed operation killed thousands of Iranian forces]

2- Victims of Crown Prince’s Survival

Ettela’at:

1- Victory of Syrian People, Government: Reopening of Arab Embassies in Damascus

2- Baghdad Outraged by Trump’s Secret Visit to Iraq

3- Level [Quality] of Life in Iran Higher than Most Regional States: IRGC Chief

Iran:

1- Game of Pawns [on Saudi FM’s dismissal]

2- Against Mafia of Iranian University Entrance Exam (Konkour)

Javan:

1- 7-Trillion-Dollar Ticket of a Sneak Visit!

2- Arab Countries Queue Up for Returning to Syria

3- US Not to Leave Region; It’ll Just Change Its Role

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iraqi MPs Call for Expulsion of US Military Forces

2- Iran’s Non-Oil Exports Up by 13%

3- Earthquake in Saudi Cabinet: FM, Some Other Ministers Dismissed

Kayhan:

1- Trump Admits Defeat in Region: We Spent $7 Trillion, but We Still Have to Visit Iraq at Night in Secret Way

2- Ambassadors of Reactionary States of Region Returning to Damascus with Disgrace

3- Historic Meeting between Two Prominent Shiite Clerics: Sheikh Issa Qassim, Ayatollah Sistani

Khorasan:

1- Competition for Returning to Syria

* UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Egypt Decide to Resume Diplomatic Missions

2- 5,000 Standard Heaters to Be Distributed in Underdeveloped Province of Sistan and Baluchestan

Shargh:

1- Iran Withdraws Its Forces from Iraq

2- Cabinet Reshuffle to Save Crown Prince