The top story in several papers today was the remarks made by Iranian Intelligence Minister Seyyed Mahmoud Alavi about the ministry’s arrest of several CIA agents in different countries.

Also a top story was the release of Mueller’s report about Trump’s possible collusion with Russia in the 2016 elections.

The locusts’ invasion of southern Iran also received great coverage, as they are threatening food security in the entire country following the recent flooding.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Second Wave of Locust Invasion in Coming Week: 200,000 Hectares of Farms in Danger

2- Mueller’s Report in Favour of Trump in 2020 Elections [Editorial]

3- Intelligence Minister: Tens of Spies Identified in Iran’s Sensitive Centres

Asrar:

1- Zarif: Government’s Policy Based on Building Ties with Neighbours

2- Tehran Subway Company Ready to Develop Baghdad Metro

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Open Ending of Trump’s Case: Full Version of Mueller’s Report Released

2- Bad Dream of Boycotting All Iranian Oil Exports

Hamshahri:

1- Hamun Lake Painted in Colour of Life Again

* 20% of Dry Areas of Hamun Revived after Recent Downpours

2- Tehran, Baghdad Municipalities to Expand Cooperation

Iran:

1- Imran Khan Due in Tehran Tomorrow

2- Fajr Int’l Film Festival Kicks Off in Tehran

3- Intelligence Minister: 290 CIA Agents Identified in Various Countries

Javan:

1- Gen. Soleimani in Flood-Hit Areas of Khuzestan

2- Arabian Peninsula’s Locusts Attack Farming in Iran

3- Army, IRGC United against Enemy

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Strong Armed Forces in Iran to Serve as Strength of Muslim World

2- Japanese Official: Tokyo Still Committed to Buying Iranian Crude

3- Iran, Azerbaijan Republic to Build Joint Industrial Zone

Kayhan:

1- No One, Neither Enemy Nor Flood, Can Defeat This Army

2- Rouhani: US Mad at Iranian Nation, Armed Forces Because of 40 Years of Resistance

3- N Korea: We Won’t Negotiate with Immature People Like Pompeo

Khorasan:

1- CIA Confessions, Iranian Minister’s Report Show: Security Failure of CIA

2- Iran, Turkey to Launch INSTEX-Like Trade System

Setareh Sobh:

1- Russian Interference in US Elections Censored

Shahrvand:

1- Huge Festival of Public Donations for Flood Victims

* Fajr Festival, Book Signing Ceremony Crowded with People Seeking to Help Flood-Hit Compatriots

Shargh:

1- Saudi Arabia Neutralizes Iran Oil Sanctions: Iran Waivers Might Be Extended

2- Rouhani: Insult to IRGC Is Insult to Iranian Nation

3- Imran Khan from Mashhad to Tehran

4- Tehran Mayor Promises to Build Subway for Baghdad