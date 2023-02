Araghchi, who is now an advisor to Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabollahian, told Tasnim News Agency that he is now in Tehran and the report on his travel to General is wrong.

Araghchi, however, dodged a question on reports that he is expected to join the team of Iranian negotiators during the talks for revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA.

He said he is an advisor and will provide any assistance that may be required.